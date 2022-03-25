F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Sells $607,418.04 in Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLVGet Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $517,684.32.
  • On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $802,402.80.
  • On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $951,956.00.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,829. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

FXLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F45 Training (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

