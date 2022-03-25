FairGame Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.32 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001444 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004346 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00042891 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars.

