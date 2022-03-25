Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of FTCH opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.