Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Trading Up 1.9%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 3.53%.

Farmers Bankshares, Inc, a bank holding company, which engages in the commercial banking. It offers loans, plastic cards and bank accounts. The company was founded on July 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Windsor, VA.

