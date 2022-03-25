Fear NFTs Price Tops $1.27 on Top Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047375 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.65 or 0.07080163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,432.94 or 0.99628674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00043861 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars.

