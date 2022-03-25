Feathercoin (FTC) Price Tops $0.0071

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $288.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

