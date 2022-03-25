Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.87

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.80. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 388,803 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.15.
About Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC)
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.