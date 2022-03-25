Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Issues Earnings Results

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Femasys stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Femasys has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $13.75.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Femasys stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Femasys at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Femasys (Get Rating)
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.
