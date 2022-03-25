Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Up 2,108.8% in March

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,400 shares, an increase of 2,108.8% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,031,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FERN traded up 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.01. 5,420,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,276,954. Fernhill has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.01 and a 200-day moving average of 0.02.
