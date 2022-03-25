Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Up 2,108.8% in March

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,400 shares, an increase of 2,108.8% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,031,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERN traded up 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.01. 5,420,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,276,954. Fernhill has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.01 and a 200-day moving average of 0.02.

About Fernhill

Fernhill Corp. engages in natural resource project generation and royalty business. It also focuses on the mining and resources sectors. The company was founded on April 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

