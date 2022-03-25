Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Gap Up to $207.88

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $207.88, but opened at $215.27. Ferrari shares last traded at $213.12, with a volume of 257 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on RACE shares. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.45.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RACE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

