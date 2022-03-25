Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FEVR. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,600 ($34.23) to GBX 2,250 ($29.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($46.08) to GBX 3,350 ($44.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,650 ($21.72) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,354.29 ($30.99).

LON:FEVR traded down GBX 19.50 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,782 ($23.46). 524,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,747. The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 1,456.09 ($19.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,871 ($37.80). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,004.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,335.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

