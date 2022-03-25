FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the February 28th total of 1,511,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

OTCMKTS:FBBPF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,230. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. FIBRA Prologis has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.80.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of FIBRA Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The company was founded on August 13, 2013 and is headquartered in México City, Mexico.

