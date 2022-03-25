Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Fidelity Core Dividend ETF alerts:

FDVV stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $34.49 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.