Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) will report $403.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Finance Of America Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400.23 million and the highest is $406.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Finance Of America Companies.

FOA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.02. Finance Of America Companies has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 326.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

