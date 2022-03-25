Financial Survey: Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) versus NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB)

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Gouverneur Bancorp pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NASB Financial pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gouverneur Bancorp 16.26% N/A N/A NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gouverneur Bancorp and NASB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and NASB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gouverneur Bancorp $6.56 million 3.33 $1.07 million $0.51 21.08 NASB Financial N/A N/A $73.71 million $7.52 7.98

NASB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp. NASB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gouverneur Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal, home improvement, automobile and motorcycle, camper and boat, recreational vehicles, passbook, and mortgage loans; and commercial real estate, commercial installment, and equipment loans, as well as lines of credit and letters of credit. The company also invests in general obligation municipal bonds and debt securities issued by the United States government and its agencies; and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, as well as offers online banking services. It serves primarily the southern St. Lawrence County, and Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State through two full-service branch offices and one loan production office. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Gouverneur, New York.

NASB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

