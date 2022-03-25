Financial Survey: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) vs. LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) and LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and LogicBio Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25 LogicBio Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $51.25, suggesting a potential upside of 196.76%. LogicBio Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,473.43%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and LogicBio Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $57.03 million 6.27 -$26.81 million ($0.72) -23.99 LogicBio Therapeutics $5.41 million 4.36 -$40.03 million ($1.24) -0.58

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than LogicBio Therapeutics. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and LogicBio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -24.25% -7.66% -7.21% LogicBio Therapeutics -739.91% -95.00% -56.63%

Risk & Volatility

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats LogicBio Therapeutics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About LogicBio Therapeutics (Get Rating)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination. Its pipeline include LB-001, LB-301, LB-201, and LB-101. The company was founded by Mark A. Kay, Leszek Lisowski, and Adi Barzel in August 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.