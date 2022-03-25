First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Short Interest Down 98.7% in March

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the February 28th total of 188,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,900,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FCGD stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 181,995,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,589,367. First Colombia Gold has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and advancement of natural resource, energy, and real estate projects. Its project portfolio includes Boulder Hill Gold and South Idaho Silver. The company was founded on September 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

