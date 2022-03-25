First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Short Interest Update

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the February 28th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in First High-School Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First High-School Education Group by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First High-School Education Group by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 101,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,575. First High-School Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

