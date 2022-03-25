First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires 2,610 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.2% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,354,000 after buying an additional 1,804,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after buying an additional 1,340,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ABBV traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,116,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,977. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.84 and a 52-week high of $161.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.02.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
