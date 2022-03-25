First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000. CSX makes up about 1.6% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $36.92. 8,587,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,497,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.71. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

