First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,496,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,423. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.14 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.92 and its 200-day moving average is $414.79.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

