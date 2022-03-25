First National Bank Sioux Falls Invests $1.30 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.4% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,455 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,635,000 after purchasing an additional 323,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 859,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,386,000 after purchasing an additional 276,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded down $4.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.44. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.32.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

