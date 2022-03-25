First National Bank Sioux Falls Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 94,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust comprises about 2.6% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

NYSE:BBN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. 256,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,064. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $27.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

