First National Bank Sioux Falls Purchases 12,675 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.7% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after acquiring an additional 574,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.73. The company had a trading volume of 38,440,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,593,402. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $352.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

