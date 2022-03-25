First National Bank Sioux Falls Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 184.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.6% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

RSP traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,326. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $136.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.51.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

