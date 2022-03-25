First National Bank Sioux Falls Raises Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 181.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 1.2% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,525,000 after buying an additional 310,610 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,581,000 after buying an additional 301,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $362,158,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after buying an additional 1,176,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,752,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,425,000 after buying an additional 289,915 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,898,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,566. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

