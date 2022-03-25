First National Bank Sioux Falls Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Bank Sioux Falls decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.4% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $106.23. 4,495,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,302,710. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $91.16 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.