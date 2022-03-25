First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 461 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First National Bank Sioux Falls reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.90. 1,164,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,430. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.70 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.