First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.07

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.07 and traded as low as C$39.97. First National Financial shares last traded at C$40.11, with a volume of 38,374 shares.

FN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

