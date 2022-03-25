First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.37

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and traded as high as $23.17. First Northwest Bancorp shares last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 8,809 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on FNWB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Northwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWB. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,809,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 83,770 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,641,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 68,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.