First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40. 456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 218,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 10.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

