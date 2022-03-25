First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, a growth of 3,318.5% from the February 28th total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTGC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,312. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $31.47.

Get First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 457,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 167,763 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.