First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Down 95.4% in March

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the February 28th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTRI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 271,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,535. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $16.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

