First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the February 28th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.51. 56,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,954. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $63.31 and a 52-week high of $72.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,476,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,221,000 after purchasing an additional 430,244 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 82.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

