First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the February 28th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 2,977.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.69. 116,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $37.20.

