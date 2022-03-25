Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Stock Price Down 3%

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Rating) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 403,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 681,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a current ratio of 39.69, a quick ratio of 39.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89.

Fission 3.0 Company Profile (CVE:FUU)

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties. It has approximately 226,351 hectares of exploration properties with uranium potential in Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada, and Peru. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

