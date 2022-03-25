Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in Five Below by 19,421.0% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 698,184 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $140,494,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 2,394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after acquiring an additional 492,087 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $99,170,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Five Below by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,734. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

