Flow Price Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, Flow has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.39 or 0.00014367 BTC on exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $119.27 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.31 or 0.06989487 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,324.37 or 0.99637591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00042498 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 356,458,777 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

