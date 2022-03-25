Flow Trading Up 12.8% This Week (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Flow has a market cap of $2.28 billion and approximately $119.27 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $6.39 or 0.00014367 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.31 or 0.06989487 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,324.37 or 0.99637591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00042498 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 356,458,777 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

