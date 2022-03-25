Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Down 96.5% in March

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the February 28th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.5 days.

FLUIF stock remained flat at $$30.86 during trading on Friday. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLUIF shares. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Fluidra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fluidra from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fluidra from €40.00 ($43.96) to €36.00 ($39.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

