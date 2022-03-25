FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.29.

Several research firms recently commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get FMC alerts:

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in FMC by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $134.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.63.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.