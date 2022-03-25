Folgory Coin Price Hits $0.27 (FLG)

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Folgory Coin has a total market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $34,632.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00036678 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00114867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (CRYPTO:FLG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

