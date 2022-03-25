Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.45

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.45 and traded as low as C$2.39. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.59, with a volume of 499,687 shares trading hands.

FOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$3.25 target price on Foran Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foran Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$613.43 million and a PE ratio of -86.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.44.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

