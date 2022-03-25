Foresight 4 VCT (LON:FTF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.10

Foresight 4 VCT plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.82). Foresight 4 VCT shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.82), with a volume of 778 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £119.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 59.27.
About Foresight 4 VCT (LON:FTF)
