Foresight 4 VCT (LON:FTF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.10

Foresight 4 VCT plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.82). Foresight 4 VCT shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.82), with a volume of 778 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £119.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 59.27.

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology and healthcare sectors. It typically invests in United Kingdom. The trust invests in a range of securities including, but not limited to, ordinary and preference shares, loan stock, convertible securities, and fixed-interest securities as well as cash.

