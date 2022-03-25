FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $194.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.00 million to $195.00 million. FormFactor posted sales of $186.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $817.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $857.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $865.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 20.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 266,502 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $43.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52.

FormFactor Company Profile (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.