Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $883.54 Million

Analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $883.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $895.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $877.80 million. Fortinet posted sales of $710.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.32.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,203,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,905,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $335.71 on Friday. Fortinet has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $371.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.61 and a 200-day moving average of $317.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

