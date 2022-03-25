Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.41

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.41 and last traded at $48.26, with a volume of 821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

