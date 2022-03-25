Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOJCY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($32.97) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HSBC raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. AlphaValue cut shares of Fortum Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 7,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,594. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 8.12%.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

