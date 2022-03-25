Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

FSM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 453,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Russell Frank Co purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,825,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,985 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 275,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 930,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

