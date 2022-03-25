Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) will report sales of $432.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $431.70 million and the highest is $433.60 million. Forward Air reported sales of $362.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $459.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

FWRD opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

